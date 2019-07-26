KEYS OF ORTHANC: ''Besieged'' dal prossimo disco

A un anno dal precedente Dush agh Golnauk
, i tolkieniani Keys of Orthanc
stanno per dare alle stampe un seguito all'album di debutto. La data prevista per A Battle in the Dark Lands of the Eye…
è il 31 agosto.
Anche questo secondo full-length della atmospheric/epic black metal band canadese - nata come one-man project di Dorgul
e, ora, comprendente anche il vocalist Harslingoth
- uscirà per l'etichetta tedesca Naturmacht Productions
.
A lato la copertina, di seguito la tracklist:1. A Battle in the Dark Lands of the Eye…
2. At the Gate
3. Besieged
4. The Old Castle of Durthang
5. Lord’s Bane
6. Uruk agh burgûl
7. A Dawn in Mordor
Qua sotto potete ascoltare il primo estratto Besieged
.