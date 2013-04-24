CULT OF LUNA: svelati i dettagli del nuovo album e un video

La formazione Post Metal Cult Of Luna
ha diffuso i dettagli del nuovo album A Dawn to Fear
, che sarà disponibile dal 20 settembre via Metal Blade Records
.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. The Silent Man
2. Lay Your Head to Rest
3. A Dawn to Fear
4. Nightwalker
5. Lights on the Hill
6. We Feel the End
7. Inland Rain
8. The Fall
Inoltre la band ha reso disponibile il video ufficiale del brano The Silent Man
.
Ricordiamo che la band passerà in Italia per una data (qui
i dettagli).