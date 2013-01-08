TOM KEIFER: videoclip e dettagli sul suo secondo disco da solista

|
Il cantante dei disciolti Cinderella Tom Keifer è pronto per tornare sul mercato con il seguito di The Way Life Goes del 2013. Stavolta lo fa con la dicitura #keiferband.
Rise - questo il titolo dell'album in studio - uscirà il 13 settembre per la Cleopatra Records, la tracklist:
01. Touching the Divine
02. The Death of Me
03. Waiting On the Demons
04. Hype
05. Untitled
06. Rise
07. All Amped Up
08. Breaking Down
09. Taste for the Pain
10. Life Was Here
11. You Believe in Me
Il videoclip di The Death of Me (scritta dallo stesso Keifer con la sua attuale moglie Savannah Snow), diretto da Vicente Cordero: