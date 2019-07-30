THE EMBER, THE ASH: il secondo progetto del musicista dietro agli Unreqvited

L'italiana Avantgarde Music
, il prossimo 13 settembre, pubblicherà l'album di debutto dell'altro progetto depressive black metal di 鬼
degli Unreqvited
.
Per l'annuncio, l'artista canadese a capo dei The Ember, The Ash
ha concesso un altro brano al canale YouTube Black Metal Promotion
, come anticipazione di Consciousness Torn from the Void
. S'intitola He Who Wove the Stars and Moons
e seguirà la stessa title track anche nella lista tracce del disco:1. Consciousness Torn from the Void
2. He Who Wove the Stars and Moons
3. Directive
4. Restoration
5. Creature of No Mass
6. From Marrow to Essence