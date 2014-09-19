1349: ''Enter Cold Void Dreaming'' dal prossimo album in studio

|
Gli 1349 hanno rilasciato Enter Cold Void Dreaming come anteprima di The Infernal Pathway, dopo l'EP che portava il titolo della traccia Through Eyes of Stone.
Il settimo album in studio della band - registrato all'inizio di quest'anno negli Amper Tone e nei Studio Nyhagen dall'attuale chitarrista dei Brutality Jarrett Pritchard - uscirà il 18 ottobre per la Season of Mist.
A lato l'artwork del disco curato da Jordan Barlow, qua sotto la tracklist.
01. Abyssos Antithesis
02. Through Eyes of Stone
03. Tunnel of Set VIII
04. Enter Cold Void Dreaming
05. Towers Upon Towers
06. Tunnel of Set IX
07. Deeper Still
08. Striding the Chasm
09. Dødskamp
10. Tunnel of Set X
11. Stand Tall in Fire
Ricordiamo che: il gruppo che vede tra le proprie fila Frost dei Satyricon, il 7 febbraio suonerà al Campus Industry Music di Parma, durante il prossimo tour della band di Abbath. In apertura gli Vltimas capitanati dall'ex-Morbid Angel David Vincent, comprendenti anche Flo Mounier e Rune "Blasphemer" Eriksen.