      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
I componenti della band
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell'album
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/08/19
CRYSTAL BALL
2020

02/08/19
RIOT V
Live In Japan 2018

02/08/19
VOLBEAT
Rewind, Replay, Rebound

02/08/19
RUSSIAN CIRCLES
Blood Year

02/08/19
SAXON
The Eagle Has Landed 40 (Live)

02/08/19
NORTHTALE
Welcome To Paradise

02/08/19
FINSTERFORST
Zerfall

02/08/19
YES
Yes: 50 Live

02/08/19
CARNIFEX
World War X

02/08/19
EXCUSE
Prophets from the Occultic Cosmos

CONCERTI

01/08/19
MADBALL
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

02/08/19
PADOVA METAL FEST (day 1)
LAGO VERDE - TORREGLIA (PD)

02/08/19
MADBALL
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

02/08/19
SUMMER METAL (day 1)
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

03/08/19
PADOVA METAL FEST (day 2)
LAGO VERDE - TORREGLIA (PD)

03/08/19
SUMMER METAL (day 2)
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

04/08/19
PADOVA METAL FEST (day 3)
LAGO VERDE - TORREGLIA (PD)

04/08/19
SUMMER METAL (day 3)
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

04/08/19
METAL FOR EMERGENCY
FILAGO - BERGAMO

04/08/19
CRYSTAL LAKE + GUEST TBA
ARGO16 - MARGHERA (VE)
1349: ''Enter Cold Void Dreaming'' dal prossimo album in studio
31/07/2019 - 18:55 (114 letture)

Ercaz Zaro
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2019, 22.29.34
2
Bel pezzo. Grande attesa per questo nuovo album dei 1349, il precedente è fenomenale nonostante le tracce vocali siano state registrate in bagno...
Doomale
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2019, 21.13.53
1
L'ep non mi aveva entusiasmato..vedremo! Non la sapevo la storia del Brutalito!
RECENSIONI
60
ALTRE NOTIZIE
31/07/2019 - 18:55
1349: ''Enter Cold Void Dreaming'' dal prossimo album in studio
09/07/2019 - 16:18
1349: in arrivo un nuovo EP, ascolta la titile track
20/02/2019 - 20:27
BLACK WINTER FESTIVAL: torna a novembre con gli headliner 1349
14/01/2019 - 15:27
1349: online la premiere della titletrack del nuovo EP
26/03/2018 - 16:52
COLONY SUMMER FEST: 1349 aggiunti al programma
19/08/2017 - 19:30
MORK: sul nuovo album ospiti membri di Dimmu Borgir e 1349
27/02/2017 - 19:21
1349: esteso l'accordo con la Season Of Mist
03/12/2015 - 10:47
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti 1349 e Myrkur
24/09/2014 - 16:25
1349: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
19/09/2014 - 18:53
1349: ecco il video di 'Slaves'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
31/07/2019 - 20:52
PROPHETS OF THE APOCALYPSE: firmato accordo con Sliptrick Records
31/07/2019 - 20:43
EXCUSE: tutto l'album d'esordio ascoltabile in streaming
31/07/2019 - 20:35
DEVOURMENT: ecco il video del nuovo singolo
31/07/2019 - 20:20
SORCERY: il lyric video di ''Death Is Near''
31/07/2019 - 19:18
THE FERRYMEN: videoclip e dettagli sul secondo album
31/07/2019 - 17:30
CELLAR DARLING: a ottobre una data in Italia
31/07/2019 - 16:38
VICTORIUS: debutteranno per Napalm Records a gennaio
31/07/2019 - 16:29
CORELEONI: aggiornamenti sul prossimo disco
31/07/2019 - 16:18
COFFINS: annunciato un nuovo album per settembre, ecco i dettagli ed un singolo
31/07/2019 - 15:03
THE EMBER, THE ASH: il secondo progetto del musicista dietro agli Unreqvited
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     