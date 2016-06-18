EXCUSE: tutto l'album d'esordio ascoltabile in streaming

|
In attesa del 2 agosto, data di uscita del full-length, i thrasher finlandesi Excuse presentano in anteprima in streaming nella sua interezza Prophets From the Occultic Cosmos. La pubblicazione, come annunciato nelle scorse settimane, sarà curata dall'etichetta Shadow Kingdom Records.
Il lavoro seguirà di tre anni l'EP Goddess Injustice ed è riportato in basso.
Tracklist:
1. Black Crystal Visions
2. Blade of Antichrist
3. Prophets From the Occultic Cosmos
4. Goddess Injustice
5. Sworn to the Crimson Oath
6. Watchtower of the Trans-Dimensional Pathway