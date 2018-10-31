      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La cover di ''United Alive in Madrid''
Clicca per ingrandire
L'edizione con 3CD
Clicca per ingrandire
La versione limitata in vinile "orange"
Clicca per ingrandire
Il Blu-ray di ''United Alive''
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

02/08/19
RUSSIAN CIRCLES
Blood Year

02/08/19
CRYSTAL BALL
2020

02/08/19
SAXON
The Eagle Has Landed 40 (Live)

02/08/19
FINSTERFORST
Zerfall

02/08/19
NORTHTALE
Welcome To Paradise

02/08/19
THE OFFERING
Home

02/08/19
EXCUSE
Prophets from the Occultic Cosmos

02/08/19
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE
Atonement

02/08/19
SATANS TAINT
Destruction Ritual

02/08/19
CARNIFEX
World War X

CONCERTI

02/08/19
PADOVA METAL FEST (day 1)
LAGO VERDE - TORREGLIA (PD)

02/08/19
MADBALL
CIRCOLO ARCI MU - PARMA

02/08/19
SUMMER METAL (day 1)
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

03/08/19
PADOVA METAL FEST (day 2)
LAGO VERDE - TORREGLIA (PD)

03/08/19
SUMMER METAL (day 2)
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

04/08/19
PADOVA METAL FEST (day 3)
LAGO VERDE - TORREGLIA (PD)

04/08/19
SUMMER METAL (day 3)
LONCA DI CODROIPO (UD)

04/08/19
METAL FOR EMERGENCY
FILAGO - BERGAMO

04/08/19
CRYSTAL LAKE + GUEST TBA
ARGO16 - MARGHERA (VE)

04/08/19
THE OBSESSED + GUESTS
EAST EDGE FEST - MOSTOVNA (SLOVENIA)
HELLOWEEN: il primo singolo e tutti i dettagli di ''United Alive''
02/08/2019 - 13:50 (37 letture)

HeroOfSand_14
Venerdì 2 Agosto 2019, 14.37.59
2
Spettacolo, pure questo brano diventa una bomba con questa lineup al completo sul palco e davanti a tutte quelle persone. Grandi, e grandissimo Deris che canta alla grande
d.r.i.
Venerdì 2 Agosto 2019, 14.04.43
1
Punto alla versione 8 dischi
RECENSIONI
77
75
40
74
72
55
58
68
75
80
80
70
64
67
82
90
95
90
ARTICOLI
23/11/2017
Live Report
HELLOWEEN
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 18/11/2017
27/07/2015
Intervista
HELLOWEEN
La vita è più facile se ascolti gli Helloween!
19/08/2012
Articolo
HELLOWEEN
La biografia
24/01/2011
Live Report
HELLOWEEN + STRATOVARIUS
Atlantico, Roma, 19/01/2011
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
02/08/2019 - 13:50
HELLOWEEN: il primo singolo e tutti i dettagli di ''United Alive''
02/07/2019 - 15:59
HELLOWEEN: ad ottobre il DVD live ''United Alive''
18/06/2019 - 14:30
HELLOWEEN: entrano in studio per registrare il nuovo album con Kiske e Hansen
21/08/2018 - 18:06
HELLOWEEN: a breve un DVD live e un nuovo album in studio
24/12/2017 - 10:37
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciati Helloween, Cannibal Corpse, Ghost e Steel Panther
20/12/2017 - 11:46
FIRENZE ROCKS: annunciati gli Helloween di spalla agli Iron Maiden!
12/10/2017 - 23:27
HELLOWEEN: download ed anteprima di un brano inedito
09/05/2017 - 10:16
MASTERPLAN: a giugno un disco di cover con brani degli Helloween
13/02/2017 - 17:06
HELLOWEEN: cambio di location per la data di novembre
17/01/2017 - 12:36
HELLOWEEN: in Italia a novembre
ULTIME NOTIZIE
02/08/2019 - 14:25
OCEANS: online un nuovo video
02/08/2019 - 14:19
BORKNAGAR: diffuso il primo singolo del nuovo album
02/08/2019 - 12:48
KONKHRA: ''Babylon'' e data d'uscita di ''Alpha and the Omega''
02/08/2019 - 11:00
REFUSED: il video promozionale del nuovo singolo
02/08/2019 - 10:40
EN MINOR: diffusi entrambi i brani dell'eponimo 7''
02/08/2019 - 10:20
HAMMERFALL: il videoclip di ''Dominion''
02/08/2019 - 10:13
CIVIL WAR: ascolta la nuova ''Dead Man's Glory''
02/08/2019 - 10:00
KORN: il secondo inedito dal prossimo album
01/08/2019 - 21:36
ETERNAL IDOL: svelato il nuovo batterista
01/08/2019 - 21:29
MUSHROOMHEAD: il nuovo album uscirà nel 2020
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     