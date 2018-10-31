HELLOWEEN: il primo singolo e tutti i dettagli di ''United Alive''

|
Gli Helloween hanno diffuso il video dell'ultimo loro inedito Pumpkins United, come anticipazione del prossimo album dal vivo tratto dall'ultimo tour e intitolato United Alive.
Uscirà il 4 ottobre per la Nuclear Blast in diversi formati, tra cui quella "base" composta da 2CD, comprendenti il concerto di Madrid del 9 dicembre 2017:
CD 1
01. Halloween
02. Dr. Stein
03. I’m Alive
04. If I Could Fly
05. Are You Metal?
06. Rise and Fall
07. Waiting for the Thunder
08. Perfect Gentleman
09. Kai’s Medley (Starlight / Ride the Sky / Judas / Heavy Metal Is the Law)
10. Forever And One
11. A Tale That Wasn’t Right
CD 2
01. I Can
02. Livin’ Ain’t No Crime / A Little Time
03. Sole Survivor
04. Power
05. How Many Tears
06. Invitation / Eagle Fly Free
07. Keeper of the Seven Keys
08. Future World
09. I Want Out
Sull'edizione estesa altre performance del Pumpkins United World Tour 2017/2018:
CD 3
01. March of Time (Live in Santiago de Chile) - 31 ottobre 2018
02. Kids of the Century (Live in Prague) - 25 novembre 2017
03. Why (Live in São Paulo) - 29 ottobre 2017
04. Pumpkins United (Live at Wacken Open Air) - 4 agosto 2018
L'edizione video in 2Blu-ray o 3DVD:
Disco 1
01. Halloween *
02. Dr. Stein *
03. I’m Alive **
04. If I Could Fly *
05. Are You Metal? ***
06. Rise and Fall **
07. Waiting for the Thunder *
08. Perfect Gentleman *
09. Kai´s Medley (Starlight / Ride the Sky / Judas / Heavy Metal Is The Law) ***
10. Forever and One **
11. A Tale That Wasn’t Right ***
12. I Can *
13. Pumpkins United ***
14. Drumkins United ***
15. Livin’ Ain’t No Crime / A Little Time *
16. Why **
17. Sole Survivor **
18. Power *
19. How Many Tears ***
20. Invitation / Eagle Fly Free *
21. Keeper of the Seven Keys *
22. Mos-Kai-To *
23. Future World *
24. I Want Out ***
25. Outro & Credits
(*) Registrate dal vivo a Madrid il 9 dicembre del 2017
(**) Registrate dal vivo a San Paolo il 29 ottobre del 2017
(***) Registrate dal vivo al festival Wacken Open Air il 4 agosto del 2018
Disco 2
01. Halloween (Live in São Paulo) - 29 ottobre 2017
02. Dr. Stein (Live in São Paulo) - 29 ottobre 2017
04. March of Time (Live in Santiago de Chile) - 31 ottobre 2018
05. Pumpkin’s Whisper
06. Bursting Hamburg
07. The Essential LED Compilation
08. Seth & Doc, The United Thing
09. The Keeper’s Journey