NERO DI MARTE: entrano nel roster di Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist annuncia l'inizio della collaborazione discografica con i Nero Di Marte, i quali hanno recentemente fatto ingresso nel roster dell'etichetta. La formazione post-metal italiana pubblicherà il nuovo capitolo della carriera nel 2020.
Ecco le parole del cantante Sean Worrell:
"I can't think of a much better home for our music than Season of Mist. They've been releasing quality bands of all genres for decades including favorites like Deathspell Omega, Cynic, Virus, The Dillinger Escape Plan and, of course, our good friends in Gorguts - among countless others!"
Restiamo in attesa di maggiori dettagli.