      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Nero Di Marte
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

07/08/19
HEART OF A COWARD
The Disconnect

09/08/19
SPREAD EAGLE
Subway To The Stars

09/08/19
FILTER
Title of Record - 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition

09/08/19
PATHOLOGY
Reborn To Kill

09/08/19
SLIPKNOT
We Are Not Your Kind

09/08/19
LORD GORE
Scalpels For Blind Surgeons

09/08/19
THE CONTORSIONIST
Our Bones

09/08/19
PHOBIA
Generation Coward

09/08/19
SUICIDAL ANGELS
Years Of Aggression

09/08/19
SOLEIL MOON
Warrior

CONCERTI

06/08/19
QUEENSRYCHE + FIREWIND + MIRRORPLAIN
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

06/08/19
ALESTORM + GUESTS
SLAUGHTER CLUB - PADERNO DUGNANO (MI)

09/08/19
BLACK MOUNTAIN
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

10/08/19
WE ARE DEATHCORE FEST
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

10/08/19
DEEP VALLEY BLUES + GUESTS
PIAZZA FONTANELLA - SAN GIOVANNI IN FIORE (CS)

11/08/19
SICK OF IT ALL
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

11/08/19
SANGU + GUESTS
GIANNI BAR - SPONGANO (LE)

12/08/19
NOFX + SICK OF IT ALL + FRANK TURNER
BAY FEST - BELLARIA IGEA MARINA (RN)

12/08/19
EYEHATEGOD
SPAZIO POLIVALENTE - CARAMAGNA (CN)

12/08/19
EYES SET TO KILL + GUEST TBA
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)
NERO DI MARTE: entrano nel roster di Season Of Mist
05/08/2019 - 21:24 (50 letture)

RECENSIONI
92
ARTICOLI
10/04/2016
Live Report
GORGUTS + PSYCROPTIC + DYSRHYTHMIA + NERO DI MARTE
Circolo Colony, Brescia (BS), 06/04/2016
11/03/2015
Live Report
NERO DI MARTE + STORM{O}
Lo-Fi Club, Milano, 06/03/2015
13/11/2014
Live Report
NERO DI MARTE + STORM {O} + VOID OF SLEEP + NONO CERCHIO
Freakout, Bologna - 07/11/14
05/05/2014
Live Report
GORGUTS + MISERY INDEX + NERO DI MARTE
Circolo Colony, Brescia, 29/04/14
30/04/2014
Live Report
NERO DI MARTE + DOTZAUER + AIDAN
Vinile, Rosà (VI) - 25/04/2014
07/07/2013
Intervista
NERO DI MARTE
Ridefinire il Progresso
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/08/2019 - 21:24
NERO DI MARTE: entrano nel roster di Season Of Mist
16/06/2019 - 19:26
GOST MUSIC FESTIVAL: il 22 giugno a Bergamo con Nero Di Marte e altri
11/05/2017 - 09:47
NERO DI MARTE: ufficializzato il nuovo batterista
13/03/2017 - 17:26
NERO DI MARTE: si separano dal batterista
09/05/2016 - 21:52
NERO DI MARTE: ufficializzate due date live
19/02/2016 - 10:09
NERO DI MARTE: la prossima settimana a Padova
11/12/2015 - 12:04
NERO DI MARTE: la prossima settimana a Lecce e Pescara
02/12/2015 - 11:40
NERO DI MARTE: tra due settimane a Trani
10/04/2015 - 16:45
NERO DI MARTE: annullate le date di stasera e domani a Torino e Genova
08/04/2015 - 19:45
NERO DI MARTE: live sabato a Genova, ecco i dettagli
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/08/2019 - 21:39
CARONTE: tornano a dicembre con "Wolves of Thelema"
05/08/2019 - 21:30
GRAVEYARD (ES): guarda il lyric video di "Of Extant Cults and Living Terrors"
05/08/2019 - 21:01
REXORIA: svelata la cover del nuovo album, ad agosto il primo singolo
05/08/2019 - 20:55
ROXY BLUE: online il video di ''Rockstar Junkie''
05/08/2019 - 20:52
SOLEIL MOON: presentato un nuovo singolo
05/08/2019 - 18:44
TOOL: la copertina di ''Fear Inoculum''
05/08/2019 - 18:32
SLIPKNOT: la nuova ''Birth of the Cruel''
05/08/2019 - 17:57
ILLDISPOSED: il videoclip di ''...for the Dead''
05/08/2019 - 16:32
AGGLUTINATION: ecco il running order ed ulteriori dettagli del festival
05/08/2019 - 16:23
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE: guarda la clip di ''I Am Broken Too''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     