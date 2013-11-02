THE DARKNESS: il primo estratto di ''Easter Is Cancelled''

Il videoclip di Rock and Roll Deserves to Die
è l'apripista del prossimo album in studio del gruppo hard rock The Darkness
.Easter Is Cancelled
, invece, verrà pubblicato dalla Canary Dwarf
il 4 ottobre. Ecco la tracklist:01. Rock and Roll Deserves to Die
02. How Can I Lose Your Love
03. Live ‘til I Die
04. Heart Explodes
05. Deck Chair
06. Easter Is Cancelled
07. Heavy Metal Lover
08. In Another Life
09. Choke On It
10. We Are the Guitar Men
Ricordiamo che la band sarà all'Alcatraz
di Milano e al Vox Club
di Nonantola (MO) all'inizio di febbraio, qui
tutti i dettagli.