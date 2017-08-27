ASAGRAUM: nuovo singolo in streaming

Collegandosi qui
è possibile ascoltare in anteprima in streaming They Crawl from the Broken Circle
, nuovo singolo dei blackster Asagraum
. Ricordiamo che la band pubblicherà l'album Dawn of Infinite Fire
, il secondo capitolo della carriera, il 13 settembre tramite la Edged Circle Productions
.
Tracklist:1. They Crawl from the Broken Circle
2. The Lightless Inferno
3. Abomination's Altar
4. Guahaihoque
5. Dawn of Infinite Fire
6. Dochters van de Zwarte Vlam
7. Beyond the Black Vortex
8. Hate of Satan's Hammer
9 .Waar ik ben komt de dood
In basso il primo estratto Abomination's Altar
: