|
Il 4 ottobre gli spagnoli Syberia faranno uscire il loro nuovo e terzo album Seeds of Change via Blacklight Media e Metal Blade Records.
Ecco il commento della band in merito al prossimo lavoro:
"This record speaks about someone who tries to escape from the mass, from the dark side of society. Someone who is struggling to maintain his individuality, perhaps to protect his imagination in this grey reality we live in. We imagined our hero as the last remaining seed for a change for the better in the world - somebody that will fight until his last breath to change the establishment in one way or the other. While there is one seed for the change out there, there is hope that something beautiful can still grow. This has been our soundtrack for the last year and we hope you like it as much as we enjoyed composing it"
Oltre a presentare la copertina e la tracklist di Seeds of Change, i Syberia hanno reso disponibile pochi giorni fa un teaser anticipatorio, riportato in basso:
Empire Of Oppression
Rogue Hunt
Beirut
26 Days
After The Uprising
Daring Ignorance
Seeds Of Change
Buried Idol
Shigir