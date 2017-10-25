      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina di Ghosts of War
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/08/19
PHOBIA
Generation Coward

09/08/19
PATHOLOGY
Reborn To Kill

09/08/19
SOLEIL MOON
Warrior

09/08/19
SLIPKNOT
We Are Not Your Kind

09/08/19
LORD GORE
Scalpels For Blind Surgeons

09/08/19
ROXY BLUE
Roxy Blue

09/08/19
SPREAD EAGLE
Subway To The Stars

09/08/19
UNRULY CHILD
Big Blue World

09/08/19
SUICIDAL ANGELS
Years Of Aggression

09/08/19
THE CONTORSIONIST
Our Bones

CONCERTI

09/08/19
BLACK MOUNTAIN
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

10/08/19
WE ARE DEATHCORE FEST
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

10/08/19
DEEP VALLEY BLUES + GUESTS
PIAZZA FONTANELLA - SAN GIOVANNI IN FIORE (CS)

11/08/19
SICK OF IT ALL
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

11/08/19
SANGU + GUESTS
GIANNI BAR - SPONGANO (LE)

12/08/19
NOFX + SICK OF IT ALL + FRANK TURNER
BAY FEST - BELLARIA IGEA MARINA (RN)

12/08/19
EYEHATEGOD
SPAZIO POLIVALENTE - CARAMAGNA (CN)

12/08/19
EYES SET TO KILL + GUEST TBA
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

13/08/19
NAPALM DEATH
CUEVAROCK - CAGLIARI

13/08/19
EYEHATEGOD
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)
WEAPON UK: svelati i dettagli di "Ghosts of War"
08/08/2019 - 11:15 (49 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
08/08/2019 - 11:15
WEAPON UK: svelati i dettagli di "Ghosts of War"
25/10/2017 - 14:20
WEAPON UK: firmano per Pure Steel Records
ULTIME NOTIZIE
08/08/2019 - 13:37
BEHEADED: i dettagli del concerto di Milano
08/08/2019 - 11:23
SANCTUARY: il nuovo album uscirà nel 2020
08/08/2019 - 11:21
EXCITER: per due date in Italia a dicembre
08/08/2019 - 11:03
DIMMU BORGIR: annullato lo show al Bloodstock Open Air per problemi di salute
08/08/2019 - 10:52
SYBERIA: tornano ad ottobre con "Seeds of Change", ecco i dettagli
07/08/2019 - 22:11
ASAGRAUM: nuovo singolo in streaming
07/08/2019 - 21:18
ALIA TEMPORA: a settembre il nuovo album
07/08/2019 - 21:12
SEVEN KINGDOMS: disponibile la cover di ''Barracuda'' dal nuovo album
07/08/2019 - 21:04
POWER QUEST: deceduto l'ex bassista Paul Finnie
07/08/2019 - 21:01
MYSTERY BLUE: presentano un nuovo video
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     