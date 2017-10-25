|
La band inglese NWOBHM Weapon Uk comunica che tornerà sul mercato il 27 settembre con il nuovo album Ghosts of War, con uscita a cura dell'etichetta Pure Steel Records. Sono state rese note la copertina e la tracklist, riportate rispettivamente a sinistra e di seguito.
01. Ghosts Of War
02. Queen Of The Ride
03. Redman
04. Sea Of Hope
05. Emerald God
06. Tourniquet
07. All I Need
08. Hell On Earth
09. '79 Revisited
10. Set The Stage Alight (bonus track)
11. G.O.W. Reprise (bonus track)
Il disco sarà il secondo full-length del gruppo e seguirà di cinque anni Rising from the Ashes. Nelle prossime settimane sarà svelato il primo singolo di Ghosts of War.