PROFANATICA: a ottobre il nuovo album, dettagli e singolo

La Season Of Mist ha annunciato la pubblicazione di Rotting Incarnation of God, il nuovo disco della formazione death/black metal Profanatica in uscita l'undici ottobre.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. Liturgy of Impurity
2. Prayer In Eclipse
3. Broken Jew
4. Washed in the Blood of Lord
5. Sacramental Cum
6. Mocked, Scourged and Shit Upon
7. Tithing Cunt
8. Rotting Incarnation of God
9. Eucharist in Ruin
10. In My Kingdom
Inoltre è possibile ascoltare la title track del disco.