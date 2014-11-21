KXM: disponibile il video di ''Lightning''

|
I KXM hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Frontiers Music srl, il video di Lightning. Il brano è presente sul nuovo album della band, Circle Of Dolls, in uscita il 13 settembre prossimo.
Tracklist:
01. War Of Words
02. Mind Swamp
03. Circle Of Dolls
04. Lightning
05. Time Flies
06. Twice
07. Big As The Sun
08. Vessel Of Destruction
09. A Day Without Me
10. Wide Awake
11. Shadow Lover
12. Cold Sweats
13. The Border
14. War Of Words (Radio Edit) (bonus track solo su CD e digital download)