      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
la copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/08/19
SOLEIL MOON
Warrior

09/08/19
ROXY BLUE
Roxy Blue

09/08/19
SLIPKNOT
We Are Not Your Kind

09/08/19
LORD GORE
Scalpels For Blind Surgeons

09/08/19
PHOBIA
Generation Coward

09/08/19
THE CONTORSIONIST
Our Bones

09/08/19
SUICIDAL ANGELS
Years Of Aggression

09/08/19
PATHOLOGY
Reborn To Kill

09/08/19
FILTER
Title of Record - 20th Anniversary Expanded Edition

09/08/19
SPREAD EAGLE
Subway To The Stars

CONCERTI

09/08/19
BLACK MOUNTAIN
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

10/08/19
WE ARE DEATHCORE FEST
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

10/08/19
DEEP VALLEY BLUES + GUESTS
PIAZZA FONTANELLA - SAN GIOVANNI IN FIORE (CS)

11/08/19
SICK OF IT ALL
CARROPONTE - SESTO SAN GIOVANNI (MI)

11/08/19
SANGU + GUESTS
GIANNI BAR - SPONGANO (LE)

12/08/19
NOFX + SICK OF IT ALL + FRANK TURNER
BAY FEST - BELLARIA IGEA MARINA (RN)

12/08/19
EYEHATEGOD
SPAZIO POLIVALENTE - CARAMAGNA (CN)

12/08/19
EYES SET TO KILL + GUEST TBA
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

13/08/19
NAPALM DEATH
CUEVAROCK - CAGLIARI

13/08/19
EYEHATEGOD
CIRCOLO MAGNOLIA - SEGRATE (MI)
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS: ecco la clip di un nuovo brano
09/08/2019 - 09:42 (30 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/08/2019 - 09:42
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS: ecco la clip di un nuovo brano
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/08/2019 - 12:11
TARJA: disponibile un estratto dal prossimo album
09/08/2019 - 12:06
LIV SIN: online un nuovo lyric video dal prossimo album
09/08/2019 - 12:03
ELVENKING: disponibile il video di ''Divination''
09/08/2019 - 11:55
MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST: il videoclip di ''Sleeping with the Light On''
09/08/2019 - 11:33
PHIL CAMPBELL: l'inedito con Dee Snider e tutti i dettagli su ''Old Lions Still Roar''
09/08/2019 - 11:00
HOLY SERPENT: un'anticipazione dal prossimo disco e mini-tour italiano
09/08/2019 - 10:03
THERAPY?: pubblicato il video di ''Success? Success Is Survival''
09/08/2019 - 09:53
APOKALYPTIC RAIDS: i dettagli del nuovo disco
09/08/2019 - 09:38
HELLYEAH: ascolta la nuova ''Perfect''
08/08/2019 - 21:49
AWAKE THE DREAMER: online il nuovo singolo
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     