SLEEPING WITH SIRENS: ecco la clip di un nuovo brano

Gli Sleeping with Sirens il prossimo 6 settembre pubblicheranno per Sumerian Records il loro nuovo disco How It Feels To Be Lost, registrato e prodotto a Los Angeles da Zakk Cervini (Yungblud, Good Charlotte) e Matt Good (Asking Alexandria).
Ecco di seguito la tracklist:
01. Leave It All Behind
02. Never Enough
03. How It Feels To Be Lost
04. Agree To Disagree
05. Ghost
06. Blood Lines
07. Break Me Down
08. Another Nightmare
09. PS Missing You
10. Medicine
11. Dying To Believe
La band ha inoltre messo a disposizione il video del brano Agree To Disagree, che potrete vedere qui di seguito.