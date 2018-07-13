MICHAEL SCHENKER FEST: il videoclip di ''Sleeping with the Light On''

|
Tramite il canale YouTube della Nuclear Blast è stato pubblicato il secondo video promozionale per il nuovo album in studio dei Michael Schenker Fest.
Sleeping with the Light On farà parte anch'essa di Revelation, in uscita il 20 settembre per la succitata etichetta discografica tedesca. La tracklist:
01. Rock Steady
02. Under a Blood Red Sky
03. Silent Again
04. Sleeping with the Light On
05. The Beast in the Shadows
06. Behind the Smile
07. Crazy Daze
08. Lead You Astray
09. We Are the Voice
10. Headed for the Sun
11. Old Man
12. Still in the Fight
13. Ascension
Bonus track:
14. Armed and Ready (live)
15. Bad Boys (live)
16. Rock Bottom (live)