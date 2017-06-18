KADAVAR (GER): il videoclip di ''The Devil’s Master'' e tutti i dettagli sul prossimo disco

|
La Nuclear Blast ha diffuso il video promozionale del primo estratto di For the Dead Travel Fast, quinto album in studio della band in uscita l'11 ottobre (inizialmente previsto per il 20 settembre).
Il video, in stile western, è stato girato nell'isola subtropicale delle Canarie Fuerteventura e vede come protagonista l'attrice Lucie Aron. Per l'occasione sono stati coinvolti anche gli stessi membri della band: Lupus, Tiger e Dragon.
La band ha provveduto personalmente sia alla registrazione che alla produzione del full-lenght. Inoltre, verrà resa disponibile in versione video anche l'esibizione tenutasi il 2 febbraio scorso all'Heimathafen di Berlino con il quartetto The Cosmic Riders of the Black Sun.
Ecco la tracklist dell'edizione esclusiva che l'etichetta tedesca ha pensato di distribuire via mail-order per la pubblicazione del nuovo disco dei Kadavar:
CD
01. The End
02. The Devil’s Master
03. Evil Forces
04. Children of the Night
05. Dancing with the Dead
06. Poison
07. Demons in My Mind
08. Saturnales
09. Long Forgotten Song
Blu-ray
01. Liquid Dream
02. Black Snake
03. Tomorrow’s Dead
04. Vampires
05. Broken Wings
06. Purple Sage
07. Fire
08. See the World with Your Own Eyes
09. Spanish Wild Rose
10. The Lost Child
11. Rhythm for Endless Minds
12. You Found the Best in Me
13. Into the Night
14. Reich der Träume
LP
Lato A
01. The End
02. The Devil’s Master
03. Evil Forces
04. Children of the Night
05. Dancing With the Dead
Lato B
01. Poison
02. Demons in My Mind
03. Saturnales
04. Long Forgotten Song
Bonus Mini-LP
Lato A
01. Lust
02. Monkeys
03. The Evil Made Me Do It
04. Mankind
Lato B
-vuoto-