MOB RULES: un estratto dal prossimo album dal vivo

I Mob Rules hanno diffuso l'audio del brano Ghost of a Chance (primo singolo dell'ultimo album in studio) in vista della pubblicazione di Beast over Europe, che arriva a distanza di quattordici anni dal precedente Signs of the Time - Live.
Uscirà il 13 settembre tramite la Steamhammer/SPV, ecco la tracklist del live:
01. Beast Reborn - Intro
02. Ghost of a Chance
03. Somerled
04. Black Rain
05. Sinister Light
06. Dykemaster’s Tale
07. My Kingdom Come
08. The Last Farewell
09. Children’s Crusade
10. On the Edge
11. (In the Land of) Wind and Rain
12. Hollowed Be Thy Name
13. Way Back Home
14. Rain Song