FLYING COLORS: ad ottobre il nuovo album

|
I Flying Colors, supergruppo statunitense formato da Mike Portnoy, Steve Morse, Neal Morse, Dave LaRue e Casey McPherso, hanno annunciato per il 4 ottobre prossimo la pubblicazione del loro nuovo album Third Degree tramite la Music Theories Recordings/Mascot Label Group. Di seguito potete vedere il video di More.
Tracklist:
01. The Loss Inside
02. More
03. Cadence
04. Guardian
05. Last Train Home
06. Geronimo
07. You Are Not Alone
08. Love Letter
09. Crawl
Deluxe CD Bonus Disc:
10. Waiting For The Sun (Bonus Track)
11. Geronimo (Alternate Instrumental Version)
12. You Are Not Alone (Alternate Instrumental Version)
13. Love Letter (Alternate Instrumental Version)
14. Last Train Home (Alternate Instrumental Version)
15. Crawl (Alternate Instrumental Version)