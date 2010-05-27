STEVE HACKETT: in arrivo un nuovo live blu-ray/CD

|
L'inglese Steve Hackett ha annunciato la pubblicazione del nuovo live DVD/CD Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live at the Royal Festival Hall in arrivo il 25 ottobre via InsideOut Music.
La release, che è un concerto registrato insieme ad un orchestra, sarà disponibile del formato 2CD + Blu-ray e sarà composto dalle seguenti tracce:
Disc 1:
Dance On A Volcano
Out Of The Body
The Steppes
Firth of Fifth
Dancing With The Moonlit Knight
Blood On The Rooftops
Shadow of the Hierophant
Disc 2:
In That Quiet Earth
Afterglow
Serpentine Song
El Nino
Supper’s Ready
The Musical Box
Inoltre è possibile vedere un trailer.