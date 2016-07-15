|
WHITESNAKE: l'edizione per il trentennale di ''Slip of the Tongue''
16/08/2019 - 11:19
Il prossimo 4 ottobre la Rhino pubblicherà Slip of the Tongue: 30th Anniversary Edition. L'ottavo album in studio dei Whitesnake (con alla chitarra Steve Vai) è stato rimasterizzato per l'occasione e verrà stampato in un'esclusiva versione a 6CD + DVD, questo - restaurato e proposto con audio in 5.1 - comprende il concerto a Donington del 1990 e i tre videoclip promozionali del disco del 1989.
Disponibili anche l'edizione singola (anche in vinile) contenente il remaster dell'album con sette bonus track e la ''Deluxe Edition'' con un secondo disco avente ulteriori versioni alternative. In realtà è il 4° CD del cofanetto: Monitor Mixes, April 1989.
Ecco il contenuto del box set, con all'interno un libro di 60 pagine.
Disco 1
Original 1989 Album (2019 Remaster)
01. Slip of the Tongue
02. Kittens Got Claws
03. Cheap an' Nasty
04. Now You're Gone
05. The Deeper the Love
06. Judgment Day
07. Sailing Ships
08. Wings of the Storm
09. Slow Poke Music
10. Fool for Your Loving
Bonus Tracks: B-Sides and Alternate Mixes
11. Sweet Lady Luck (Single B-Side)
12. Now You're Gone (Chris Lord-Alge Single Remix)
13. Fool for Your Loving (Vai Voltage Mix)
14. Slip of the Tongue (Alternate Intro & Breakdown)
15. Cheap an' Nasty (Alternate Solo & End)
16. Judgment Day (Alternate & Extended Solos)
17. Fool for Your Loving (Alternate AOR mix with CHR intro)
Disco 2
The Wagging Tongue Edition (CD Debut)
01. Interviewer: Phil Eastman
02. Spoken Word: "Slip Of The Tongue" Interview
03. Slip of the Tongue
04. Spoken Word: "Cheap an' Nasty" Interview
05. Cheap an' Nasty
06. Spoken Word: "Fool for Your Loving" Interview
07. Fool for Your Loving
08. Spoken Word: "Now You're Gone" Interview
09. Now You're Gone
10. Spoken Word: "Kittens Got Claws" Interview
11. Kittens Got Claws
12. Spoken Word: "Wings Of The Storm" Interview
13. Wings of the Storm
14. Spoken Word: The Deeper The Love Interview
15. The Deeper the Love
16. Spoken Word: "Judgment Day" Interview
17. Judgment Day
18. Spoken Word: "Slow Poke Music" Interview
19. Slow Poke Music
20. Spoken Word: "Sailing Ships" Interview
21. Sailing Ships
22. Spoken Word: Closing Interview
Disco 3
Evolutions: Demos/Remixes/Re-records
01. Slip of the Tongue
02. Cheap an' Nasty
03. Now You're Gone
04. Judgment Day
05. Sailing Ships
06. Kittens Got Claws
07. The Deeper the Love
08. Wings of the Storm
09. Slow Poke Music
10. Fool for Your Loving
11. Kill For The Cut
12. Parking Ticket
13. Sweet Lady Luck - strumentale
Disco 4
Monitor Mixes, April 1989
01. Kittens Got Claws
02. Cheap an' Nasty
03. The Deeper the Love
04. Judgment Day
05. Slow Poke Music
06. Now You're Gone
07. Slip of the Tongue
08. Fool for Your Loving
09. Wings of the Storm
10. Sailing Ships
11. Sweet Lady Luck
12. Parking Ticket
13. Kill for the Cut (In Desperate Search of a Melody)
14. Burning Heart
15. Ain't Gonna Cry No More - strumentale
16. We Wish You Well
Disco 5
A Trip to Granny's House: Session Tapes, Wheezy Interludes & Jams
01. Slow Poke Music
02. Slip of the Tongue
03. Judgment Day
04. Now You're Gone
05. Wings of the Storm
06. Sailing Ships
07. Liquor and Poker
08. Parking Ticket
09. Kill for the Cut
10. Ain't Gonna Cry No More
11. We Wish You Well
12. We Wish You Well - strumentale
13. Wheezy & Sometimes Very Naughty Interludes (Be Warned!)
14. Now You're Gone (Revisited)
15. Death Disco
16. Whitesnake Boogie
17. Mike Clink's Shoes Blues
18. Snake Shuffle - strumentale
19. Doodles
20. Dementia Polka
21. Kill For The Cut Blues
22. Cuban Heel Blues
23. Adje's Blues
Disco 6
Live at Donington 1990
01. Slip of the Tongue
02. Slide It In
03. Judgment Day
04. Slow an' Easy
05. Kittens Got Claws
06. Is this Love
07. Cheap an' Nasty
08. Crying in the Rain
09. Fool for Your Loving
10. Here I Go Again
11. Bad Boys
12. Ain't No Love in the Heart of the City
13. Still of the Night
Disco 7
DVD-video: Live at Donington 1990
01. Slip of the Tongue
02. Slide It In
03. Judgment Day
04. Slow an' Easy
05. Kittens Got Claws
06. Adagio for Strato
07. Flying Dutchman Boogie
08. Is this Love
09. Cheap an' Nasty
10. Crying in the Rain (featuring Tommy Aldridge Drum solo)
11. Fool for Your Loving
12. For the Love of God
13. Here I Go Again
14. Bad Boys
15. The Audience Is Listening
14. Here I Go Again
15. Bad Boys
16. Ain't No Love in the Heart of the City
17. Still of the Night
18. End Credits: We Wish You Well
Promo Videos
19. Fool for Your Loving - Music Video
20. Now You're Gone - Music Video
21. The Deeper the Love - Music Video
Bonus Features
22. Sweet Lady Luck - Purplesnake Video
23. Behind the Scenes: The Making of ''Slip of the Tongue''
24. A Look Back: Whitesnake Chronicles with DC & Adrian Vandenberg
il cd 2 pieno di interviste,ma si è fumato il cervello o se lo fuma chi se lo compra,disco 6 praticamente la fotocopia del disco 7 ,roba che neanche i greta van flet lo farebbero.
ALTRE NOTIZIE
ULTIME NOTIZIE
