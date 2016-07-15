      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La cover della nuova versione
Clicca per ingrandire
L'edizione in vinile
Clicca per ingrandire
Il digipack con il secondo disco
Clicca per ingrandire
Il cofanetto della ''30th Anniversary Edition''
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

20/08/19
NOX ARCANA
The Haunted Symphony

20/08/19
SORCERY
Necessary Excess of Violence

23/08/19
CROBOT
Motherbrain

23/08/19
ISOLE
Dystopia

23/08/19
CEREMONY
In The Spirit Of The World

23/08/19
NEMESEA
White Flag

23/08/19
LAGERSTEIN
25/7

23/08/19
DEADTHRONE
Premonitions

23/08/19
METH.
Mother of Red Light

23/08/19
ASTRALIUM
Land of Eternal Dreams

CONCERTI

17/08/19
AGNOSTIC FRONT
PETER PAN - BELLINZONA

17/08/19
AGGLUTINATION
CHIAROMONTE (PZ)

20/08/19
FRANK TURNER & THE SLEEPING SOULS
FESTA RADIO ONDA D'URTO - BRESCIA

21/08/19
FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS + GUESTS
CIRCOLO SVOLTA - ROZZANO (MI)

22/08/19
RHAPSODY OF FIRE + GUESTS
FESTA BIKERS - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

23/08/19
NECRODEATH + GUESTS
FESTA BIKERS - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

23/08/19
POVOROCK (day 1)
AREA FESTEGGIAMENTI - POVOLETTO (UD)

24/08/19
REZOPHONIC + GUESTS
FESTA BIKERS - COLOGNO AL SERIO (BG)

24/08/19
BREAKING SOUND METAL FEST
SALENTO FUN PARK - MESAGNE (BR)

24/08/19
POVOROCK (day 2)
AREA FESTEGGIAMENTI - POVOLETTO (UD)
WHITESNAKE: l'edizione per il trentennale di ''Slip of the Tongue''
16/08/2019 - 11:19 (142 letture)

ayreon
Venerdì 16 Agosto 2019, 17.13.53
1
il cd 2 pieno di interviste,ma si è fumato il cervello o se lo fuma chi se lo compra,disco 6 praticamente la fotocopia del disco 7 ,roba che neanche i greta van flet lo farebbero.
RECENSIONI
70
75
76
90
89
77
86
88
88
83
80
ARTICOLI
23/06/2019
Live Report
DEF LEPPARD + WHITESNAKE
Mediolanum Forum, Assago (MI), 19/06/2019
16/07/2016
Live Report
WHITESNAKE + HARDCORE SUPERSTAR
Pistoia Blues, Piazza Duomo (PT), 15/07/2016
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
16/08/2019 - 11:19
WHITESNAKE: l'edizione per il trentennale di ''Slip of the Tongue''
05/04/2019 - 17:09
WHITESNAKE: disponibile una nuova traccia
13/03/2019 - 18:27
WHITESNAKE: ascolta la nuova ''Trouble is Your Middle Name''
14/02/2019 - 17:43
WHITESNAKE: a maggio il nuovo album
04/02/2019 - 11:15
WHITESNAKE: disponibile la nuova versione di ''Slow An' Easy''
31/01/2019 - 11:13
WHITESNAKE: la versione live di 'Ready An’ Willing (Sweet Satisfaction)' dalla prossima uscita
29/01/2019 - 12:08
WHITESNAKE: in arrivo la versione speciale di 'Slide it in' per il trentacinquesimo anniversario
24/10/2018 - 12:09
DEF LEPPARD: tornano in italia insieme ai Whitesnake
13/01/2018 - 11:07
WHITESNAKE: ecco un altro estratto da 'The Purple Tour (Live)'
26/12/2017 - 13:51
WHITESNAKE: ecco il video ufficiale della versione live di 'Burn'
ULTIME NOTIZIE
16/08/2019 - 16:19
TUNGSTEN: disponibile un nuovo brano
16/08/2019 - 16:12
UNE MISERE: presentata la titletrack del loro album di debutto
16/08/2019 - 16:08
ALASTOR: a dicembre il nuovo album
16/08/2019 - 16:04
SINNER: online il video di ''Last Exit Hell''
16/08/2019 - 12:25
AVIANA: disponibile un altro estratto dal loro album di debutto
16/08/2019 - 12:19
HAWK EYES: presentano il video di ''Smokes''
16/08/2019 - 12:18
SONS OF APOLLO: ''Labyrinth'' dal nuovo live CD/DVD
16/08/2019 - 12:15
ATLANTEAN KODEX: online il primo singolo dal prossimo album
16/08/2019 - 12:11
CORELEONI: disponibile il video di ''Queen Of Hearts''
16/08/2019 - 11:48
THE DARKNESS: ecco un nuovo lyric video
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     