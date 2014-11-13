|
Il quartetto death metal svedese dei Paganizer pubblicherà il primo novembre per 'etichetta Transcending Obscurity Records il nuovo e undicesimo full-length della carriera, dal titolo The Tower of the Morbid. Oltre a svelare la copertina (realizzata da Dan Seagrave) e la tracklist del disco, la band presenta ora in streaming il singolo estratto Cannibal Remains, ascoltabile in basso.
Tracklist:
1. Flesh Tornado
2. Apocalypse Writings
3. Cannibal Remains
4. Drowning in Sand
5. Redemptionless
6. They Came to Die
7. Rot Spreads
8. Beneath the Gauze
9. The Tower of the Morbid
10. Purge the World
11. Demented Machines