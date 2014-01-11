CANNABIS CORPSE: ''Nug So Vile'' uscirà il 1° novembre

|
Si intitola Cylinders of Madness il primo brano ascoltabile del nuovo album in studio dei Cannabis Corpse.
Nug So Vile (mixato e masterizzato da Jarrett Pritchard) uscirà il primo giorno del mese di novembre per la Season of Mist, a seguire i titoli delle tracce che lo comporranno.
01. Conquerors of Chronageddon
02. Nug So Vile
03. Blunt Force Domain
04. Cylinders of Madness
05. Blasphemy Made Hash
06. Cheeba Jigsore Quandary
07. Edibles Autopsy
08. Dawn of Weed Possession
09. The Cone is Red (Long Live the Cone)
10. The Ultimate Indicantation
Bonus track
11. From Enslavement to Hydrobliteration