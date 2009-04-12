VISION DIVINE: svelano i dettagli del nuovo album

|
I Vision Divine hanno rivelato, tramite i propri profili social che il prossimo album, in pubblicazione il 25 ottobre per la Scarlet Records, si intitolerà When All Heroes Are Dead. Di seguito trovate tracklist e cover.
Tracklist:
01. Insurgent (Intro)
02. The 26th Machine
03. 3 Men Walk On The Moon
04. Fall From Grace
05. Were I God
06. Now That All The Heroes Are Dead
07. While The Sun Is Turning Black
08. The King Of The Sky
09. On The Ides Of March
10. 300
11. The Nihil Propaganda (Outro)
12. Rusty Nail (X-JAPAN Cover, Bonus Track)