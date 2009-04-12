      Privacy Policy
 
VISION DIVINE: svelano i dettagli del nuovo album
20/08/2019 - 22:59 (30 letture)

Cristiano Elros
Martedì 20 Agosto 2019, 23.49.36
2
P.s.: Strano, pensavo "Angel of Revenge" finisse su quest'album, invece no. Peccato
Cristiano Elros
Martedì 20 Agosto 2019, 23.48.39
1
Copertina, titolo e titoli molto interessanti... Sono speranzoso, anche perché il nuovo cantante mi sembra più che bravo
85
85
88
90
01/12/2012
Intervista
VISION DIVINE
Internet e la passione per la musica
21/11/2012
Live Report
VISION DIVINE + METATRONE + DALIA NERA
Rassegna Metal Maniacs, Vol. II - Barbara Disco Lab (CT), 17/11/2012
26/09/2012
Intervista
VISION DIVINE
Tra Cecco Angiolieri e le stelle....
12/04/2009
Intervista
VISION DIVINE
Parla Olaf Thorsen
 
