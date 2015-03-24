ENTRAILS: ecco i dettagli dell'album e un nuovo singolo

|
Gli Entrails per il prossimo 11 ottobre faranno uscire il loro nuovo album Rise Of The Reaper.
Ad occuparsi dell'uscita sarà la Metal Blade Records che distribuirà il lavoro nei seguenti formati:
- jewelcase-CD
- CD digipak edizione limitata (esclusiva europea)
- 180g vinile nero (esclusiva europea)
- vinile clear orange/purple marbled (esclusiva europea - limitato a 300 copie)
- vinile beige/red marbled (esclusiva EMP - limitato a 200 copie)
- vinile orange/black w/ red/yellow/white splatter (esclusiva dei webstore europei - limitato a 100 copie)
- vinile opaque red/black marbled (esclusiva USA - limitato a 200 copie)
Di seguito potrete leggere la tracklist ed ascoltare il primo singolo estratto, Crawl In Your Guts, mentre alla vostra sinistra è disponibile la copertina.
Rise Of The Reaper (Intro)
For Hell
Miscreation
The Pyre
In The Shape Of The Dead
Gravekeeper
Destination Death
Destruction
Crawl In Your Guts
For Whom The Head Rolls
Evils Of The Night
Cathedral Of Pain
The End (Outro)