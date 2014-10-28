SANTA CRUZ: i dettagli sul quarto album e il terzo singolo estratto

|
Gli hard rockers finlandesi Santa Cruz, a distanza di due anni dal precedente Bad Blood Rising, sono pronti per tornare sul mercato con un nuovo album in studio.
Katharsis - prodotto, mixato e masterizzato da Kane Churko - uscirà il prossimo 18 ottobre tramite l'etichetta M-Theory Audio. Ecco i titoli delle 11 tracce che lo compongono:
01. Changing of Seasons
02. Bang Bang
03. Into the War
04. I Want You to Mean It
05. True Believer
06. Tell Me Why
07. Testify
08. Smoke Signals
09. It Was You
10. Salvation
11. Time After Time
E, il lyric video (realizzato da Rafael Ortega della Ecliptic Visions) di Into the War.
Nei player qua sotto i primi due singoli Changing of Seasons e Tell Me Why.