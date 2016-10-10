NIGHTMARER: presentato il secondo chitarrista

|
I deathster Nightmarer annunciano l'ingresso in formazione di un nuovo e secondo chitarrista, Keith Merrow. L'artista si esibirà con la band durante i prossimi concerti e parteciperà al processo di composizione dei brani che costituiranno il disco di inediti, recandosi col gruppo in studio già a partire da settembre.
Il frontman della band, Simon, dichiara:
"The time has come to ring in the second chapter of Nightmarer by revealing the addition of guitarist Keith Merrow, who will be writing and performing live with us in the future. Keith has a vast catalog of releases under his belt. Besides his solo albums, he also put out critically acclaimed full length records with Conquering Dystopia and Alluvial. Those familiar with his output know that there are many dark and dissonant nuances in his sound. Elements that he is going to take to the next level with Nightmarer. Our extensive, collaborative writing process for the upcoming album starts at his studio in Oregon next month. Stay tuned for more Total Dissonance Worship!"
Restiamo in attesa di nuovi aggiornamenti.