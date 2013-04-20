CRYPTOPSY: ''Blasphemy Made Flesh'' nell'edizione del venticinquesimo anniversario

|
A settembre la Hammerheart Records pubblicherà l'album di debutto dei pionieri del brutal/technical death Cryptopsy in un'edizione digibook CD + DVD.
Blasphemy Made Flesh verrà ristampato in 1000 copie, comprendenti anche l'intero demo del 1993 Ungentle Exhumation e il video Live in Regina 1995.
CD
Blasphemy Made Flesh
01. Defenestration
02. Abigor
03. Open Face Surgery
04. Serial Messiah
05. Born Headless
06. Swine of the Cross
07. Gravaged (A Cryptopsy)
08. Memories of Blood
09. Mutant Christ
10. Pathological Frolic
Ungentle Exhumation
11. Gravaged (A Cryptopsy)
12. Abigor
13. Back to the Worms
14. Mutant Christ
DVD
Live in Regina 1995
01. Defenestration
02. Open Face Surgery
03. Memories of Blood
04. Graves of the Fathers
05. Born Headless
06. Serial Messiah
07. Mutant Christ
08. Benedictine Convulsions
09. Gravaged (A Cryptopsy)
