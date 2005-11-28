THE CURE: i dettagli del nuovo boxset ''40 LIVE – CURÆTION-25 + ANNIVERSARY''

|
Quello che trovate nel player sottostante, presente sul canale della Eagle Rock, è il video di Friday I'm In Love, brano dei The Cure tratto dal loro nuovo boxset, 40 LIVE – CURÆTION-25 + ANNIVERSARY, che contiene le riprese di due concerti celebrativi dei quarant'anni della band. Questa uscita sarà disponibile in BluRay e (2) DVD con all’interno, suddivisi in quattro CD, le versioni audio dei rispettivi concerti; inoltre saranno disponibili due edizioni speciali: Deluxe limited edition (2BluRay / 2DVD + 4CD) e Hardbook (2Blu-ray / 2DVD). Il primo film, CURÆTION-25: From There To Here | From Here To There riguarda il live tenutosi alla Royal Festival Hall durante il Meltdown Festival del 2018, mentre il secondo film, ANNIVERSARY: 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London, ha già avuto una limitata distribuzione limitata nei cinema.
Tracklist:
CURÆTION-25: From There To Here | From Here To There
01. Three Imaginary Boys
02. At Night
03. Other Voices
04. A Strange Day
05. Bananafishbones
06. A Night Like This
07. Like Cockatoos
08. Pictures Of You
09. High
10. Jupiter Crash
11. 39
12. Us Or Them
13. It’s Over
14. It Can Never Be The Same
15. Step Into The Light
16. The Hungry Ghost
17. alt.end
18. The Last Day Of Summer
19. Want
20. From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea
21. Disintegration
22. If Only Tonight We Could Sleep
23. Sinking
24. Shake Dog Shake
25. One Hundred Years
26. Primary
27. A Forest
28. Boys Don’t Cry
ANNIVERSARY: 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London
01. Plainsong
02. Pictures Of You
03. High
04. A Night Like This
05. The Walk
06. The End Of The World
07. Lovesong
08. Push
09. Inbetween Days
10. Just Like Heaven
11. If Only Tonight
12. Play For Today
13. A Forest
14. Shake Dog Shake
15. Burn
16. Fascination Street
17. Never Enough
18. From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea
19. Disintegration
20. Lullaby
21. Caterpillar
22. Friday I’m In Love
23. Close To Me
24. Why Can’t I Be You
25. Boys Don’t Cry
26. Jumping Someone Else’s Train
27. Grinding Halt
28. 10:15 Saturday Night
29. KAA