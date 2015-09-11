LONG DISTANCE CALLING: a novembre il primo live album, ecco i dettagli e un video

|
Uscirà il primo novembre per l'etichetta InsideOut Music Stummfilm – Live from Hamburg (A Seats & Sounds Show), primo live album dei Long Distance Calling.
Il disco, registrato durante il tour di inizio 2019 in location differenti, sarà disponibile nei formati Blu-Ray + 2CD (edizione limitata), Gatefold 3LP e in digitale. Di lato è riportata la copertina, mentre di seguito è possibile leggere la tracklist:
1. Into The Black Wide Open
2. The Very Last Day
3. In The Clouds
4. Like A River
5. On The Verge
6. Interlude
7. Out There
8. Apparitions
9. Black Paper Planes
10. 359°
11. I Know You, Stanley Milgram!
12. Sundown Highway
13. Flux
14. Metulsky Curse Revisited
La band ha reso inoltre disponibile il video dell'estratto Black Paper Planes: