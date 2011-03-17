|
Gli statunitensi Stray From The Path faranno uscire il loro nuovo album Internal Atomics il primo novembre tramite l'etichetta UNFD. In attesa della pubblicazione, la band presenta in streaming il singolo estratto Kickback, che vede la partecipazione del cantante Brendan Murphy dei Counterparts.
Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito la tracklist:
1. Ring Leader
2. Kickback (ft. Brendan Murphy)
3. The First Will Be Last
4. Fortune Teller
5. Second Death
6. Beneath The Surface
7. Something In The Water
8. Holding Cells For The Living Dead
9. Double Down (ft. Matt Honeycutt)
10. Actions Not Words