L'etichetta Massacre Records pubblicherà il 25 ottobre Continuum, album di debutto della formazione symphonic/epic metal belga Cathubodua.
Il disco è stato missato da Yarne Heylen e Bert Vervoort ai Project Zero Studio, con masterizzazione curata da Ferry Duijsens. La copertina, riportata a sinistra, è opera di Jelle Van Loo. Tra gli ospiti che hanno partecipato alla realizzazione delle quindici tracce sottostanti troviamo Adam Denlinger (MaYaN), Simon Duson (Carnation), Jelle Van Loo (Innervate) e Sabrina Gelin (Ithilien, La Maisnie Hellequin - ghironda su due brani).
1. Dawn
2. Abyss
3. Hero Of Ages
4. Hydra
5. The Tempest
6. The Fire
7. My Way To Glory
8. The Chasing Horde
9. A Treacherous Maze
10. Legends
11. Nightfall
12. A Tale Of Redemption
13. Deified
14. Apotheosis
15. Dusk