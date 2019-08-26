      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Cathubodua
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina di Continuum
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/08/19
WIZARD RIFLE
Wizard Rifle

30/08/19
SADOKIST
Necrodual Dimension Funeral Storms

30/08/19
NECRONAUTICAL
Apotheosis

30/08/19
ESSENCE OF DATUM
Spellcrying Machine

30/08/19
SONS OF APOLLO
ive With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony

30/08/19
IN SEARCH OF SOLACE
Enslaved To Tragedy

30/08/19
IMPERIUM DEKADENZ
When We Are Forgotten

30/08/19
TOOL
Fear Inoculum

30/08/19
FOREDOOMED
Chaos and Beauty

30/08/19
SONS OF APOLLO
Live With The Psychotic Symphony

CONCERTI

30/08/19
DRAKKAROCK (day 1)
VALHALLA PUB - BORGO TICINO (NO)

31/08/19
DRAKKAROCK (day 2)
VALHALLA PUB - BORGO TICINO (NO)

31/08/19
ANGUISH FORCE + GUESTS
ATZWANG METAL FEST - CAMPODAZZO (BZ)

01/09/19
DRAKKAROCK (day 3)
VALHALLA PUB - BORGO TICINO (NO)

03/09/19
IRREVERENCE + COCAINE KAMIKAZE
ROCK'N'ROLL CLUB - MILANO

04/09/19
HOLY SERPENT + THE BARBER SHOT
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

05/09/19
HOLY SERPENT
BLAH BLAH - TORINO

06/09/19
URLO FURYOSO (day 1)
VIALE DELL'INDUSTRIA E DELL'ARTIGIANATO - CARMIGNANO DI BRENTA (PD)

06/09/19
HOLY SERPENT
SPLINTER CLUB (EX ARCI TWITTY TWISTER) - PARMA

06/09/19
THE ONE METAL FEST (day 1)
THE ONE - CASSANO D ADDA (MI)
CATHUBODUA: "Continuum" uscirà a ottobre, ecco tutti i dettagli
27/08/2019 - 13:52 (11 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
27/08/2019 - 13:52
CATHUBODUA: "Continuum" uscirà a ottobre, ecco tutti i dettagli
ULTIME NOTIZIE
27/08/2019 - 14:02
DEEP VALLEY BLUES: i dettagli di "Demonic Sunset" in uscita il 10 ottobre
27/08/2019 - 13:42
CYHRA: firmano per Nuclear Blast
27/08/2019 - 13:35
ATLAS PAIN: disponibile una nuova clip
27/08/2019 - 13:24
GLI ATROCI: dal vivo al Dagda il 31 ottobre per presentare i nuovi brani
27/08/2019 - 13:16
DRAGONFORCE: ecco il video di "Heart Demolition"
27/08/2019 - 13:05
THE ONE METAL FEST: in arrivo la prossima settimana con Ulvedharr e altri
27/08/2019 - 11:55
QUIET RIOT: il primo estratto da ''Hollywood Cowboys''
27/08/2019 - 11:33
TARJA: un assaggio da tutti i brani di ''In the Raw''
26/08/2019 - 21:00
THE DEATHTRIP: firmano con la Svart Records
26/08/2019 - 20:44
KONKHRA: ascolta ''Thoth'' dal nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     