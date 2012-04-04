      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina dell'album
Clicca per ingrandire
L'edizione in CD
Clicca per ingrandire
La versione in vinile
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/08/19
CULTED
Vespertina Synaxis - A Prayer for Union & Emptiness (EP)

30/08/19
IN SEARCH OF SOLACE
Enslaved To Tragedy

30/08/19
SONS OF APOLLO
ive With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony

30/08/19
SONS OF APOLLO
Live With The Psychotic Symphony

30/08/19
NECRONAUTICAL
Apotheosis

30/08/19
IMPERIUM DEKADENZ
When We Are Forgotten

30/08/19
FOREDOOMED
Chaos and Beauty

30/08/19
CRIMSON MOON
Mors Vincit Omina

30/08/19
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS
Wanderers

30/08/19
ESSENCE OF DATUM
Spellcrying Machine

CONCERTI

30/08/19
DRAKKAROCK (day 1)
VALHALLA PUB - BORGO TICINO (NO)

31/08/19
DRAKKAROCK (day 2)
VALHALLA PUB - BORGO TICINO (NO)

31/08/19
ANGUISH FORCE + GUESTS
ATZWANG METAL FEST - CAMPODAZZO (BZ)

01/09/19
DRAKKAROCK (day 3)
VALHALLA PUB - BORGO TICINO (NO)

03/09/19
IRREVERENCE + COCAINE KAMIKAZE
ROCK'N'ROLL CLUB - MILANO

04/09/19
HOLY SERPENT + THE BARBER SHOT
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

05/09/19
HOLY SERPENT
BLAH BLAH - TORINO

06/09/19
URLO FURYOSO (day 1)
VIALE DELL'INDUSTRIA E DELL'ARTIGIANATO - CARMIGNANO DI BRENTA (PD)

06/09/19
HOLY SERPENT
SPLINTER CLUB (EX ARCI TWITTY TWISTER) - PARMA

06/09/19
THE ONE METAL FEST (day 1)
THE ONE - CASSANO D ADDA (MI)
JOE BONAMASSA: un estratto da ''Live at the Sydney Opera House''
29/08/2019 - 13:55 (41 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/08/2019 - 13:55
JOE BONAMASSA: un estratto da ''Live at the Sydney Opera House''
29/08/2018 - 11:04
JOE BONAMASSA: diffuso il video di 'Self-Inflicted Wounds'
21/08/2018 - 10:29
JOE BONAMASSA: online il video di 'Evil Mama'
08/08/2018 - 10:01
JOE BONAMASSA: disponibile il nuovo video
27/06/2018 - 20:50
JOE BONAMASSA: nuovo album a settembre
30/09/2012 - 11:28
JOE BONAMASSA: a marzo al Gran Teatro Geox di Padova!
04/04/2012 - 09:37
JOE BONAMASSA: il 22 maggio arriva il nuovo disco
ULTIME NOTIZIE
29/08/2019 - 12:31
MOONLIGHT HAZE: online la clip di "To the Moon and Back"
29/08/2019 - 11:13
THE DEAD DAISIES: un nuovo pezzo con Glenn Hughes
29/08/2019 - 11:25
SKELETOON: dal vivo il 19 ottobre al Dagda di Retorbido
29/08/2019 - 11:12
JINJER: sold out la data del 14 dicembre a Milano
29/08/2019 - 10:58
NECROTTED: nuovo EP a ottobre, svelati i dettagli e un video
29/08/2019 - 10:48
IMMINENCE: live il 28 gennaio al Circolo Svolta
29/08/2019 - 10:34
I GIARDINI DI CHERNOBYL: tornano a ottobre con "Duel", ecco i primi dettagli
29/08/2019 - 10:27
SADOKIST: tutto "Necrodual Dimension Funeral Storms" in streaming
29/08/2019 - 10:17
ASPHODELIA: presentano il nuovo chitarrista
29/08/2019 - 01:42
MAGNUM: completate le registrazioni del nuovo disco
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     