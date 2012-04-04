JOE BONAMASSA: un estratto da ''Live at the Sydney Opera House''

|
Il prossimo 25 ottobre - tramite la J&R Adventures - Joe Bonamassa pubblicherà un album dal vivo con una particolare cornice. È stato registrato, infatti, nel 2016 presso l'iconico Teatro dell'opera di Sydney (tra i patrimoni dell'umanità per l'UNESCO).
Ad accompagnare il chitarrista e cantautore statunitense il batterista Anton Fig, Michael Rhodes al basso e, alle tastiere, Reese Wynans. Inoltre: Paulie Cerra al sassofono e Lee Thornburg alla tromba e, con Mahalia Barnes, Juanita Tippins e Gary Pinto come voci addizionali.
I due formati previsti avranno alcune differenze di tracklist, che potrete confrontare qui sotto.
CD
01. This Train
02. Mountain Climbing
03. Drive
04. Love Ain’t a Love Song
05. How Deep this River Runs
06. Mainline Florida
07. The Valley Runs Low
08. Blues of Desperation
09. No Good Place for the Lonely
LP
A
01. This Train
02. Mountain Climbing
03. Drive
B
01. Love Ain’t a Love Song
02. The Valley Runs Low
C
01. How Deep this River Runs
02. Mainline Florida
03. Livin’ Easy (bonus track)
D
04. Blues of Desperation
05. No Good Place for the Lonely
Il primo brano reso disponibile è proprio la traccia che apre il disco, This Train: