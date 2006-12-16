      Privacy Policy
 
CRADLE OF FILTH: in arrivo la nuova versione di ''Cruelty and the Beast''
29/08/2019 - 16:32

nonchalance
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2019, 19.32.42
2
Io, invece, sono proprio curioso di sentire come (forse) sarebbe stato se Dani - in quel periodo - non si fosse "tramutato" nel danese sbagliato..
Fabio Yaaaaaaaahhhhh
Giovedì 29 Agosto 2019, 18.18.17
1
Bene così, anche se per me la batteria in versione macchina da scrivere dell'originale non era male
