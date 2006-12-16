CRADLE OF FILTH: in arrivo la nuova versione di ''Cruelty and the Beast''

Tramite un post sul loro profilo Facebook
i Cradle of Filth
hanno annunciato la versione remixata e rimasterizzata dell'album del 1998:Cruelty and the Beast – Re-Mistressed
uscirà il prossimo 1° novembre tramite la "ri-esumata" Music for Nations
. È già pre-ordinabile sullo store dedicato
in 4 edizioni:
- L'edizione in CD con stampa autografata da Dani Filth
- L'edizione in vinile rosso con stampa autografata da Dani Filth
- L'edizione in vinile rosso + CD con stampa autografata da Dani Filth
- L'edizione del test in vinile firmata e con note personali di Dani Filth (limitata a 75 copie in tutto il mondo)
Il lavoro di remix & remaster è stato eseguito presso i Grindstone Studio
dal produttore Scott Atkins
.
Questa versione avrà un artwork alternativo e la cover di Hallowed Be Thy Name
degli Iron Maiden
come bonus track.01. Once Upon Atrocity
02. Thirteen Autumns and a Widow
03. Cruelty Brought Thee Orchids
04. Beneath the Howling Stars
05. Venus in Fear
06. Desire in Violent Overture
07. The Twisted Nails of Faith
08. Bathory Aria: Benighted Like Usher - A Murder of Ravens in Fugue - Eyes That Witnessed Madness
09. Portrait of the Dead Countess
10. Lustmord and Wargasm (The Lick of Carnivorous Winds)
11. Hallowed Be Thy Name (Shallow Be My Grave)