PINK FLOYD: il box-set ''The Later Years''

Il 29 novembre - tramite la Pink Floyd Records
- uscirà sul mercato The Later Years
, un cofanetto che rappresenta la band a partire dal 1987. Ovvero, da quando David Gilmour
, Nick Mason
e Richard Wright
hanno riunito i Pink Floyd
.
Sarà composto da oltre 13 ore tra audio & video. E, per la prima volta, A Momentary Lapse of Reason
sarà disponibile in 5.1, con un remix rivisto e curato dallo stesso David Gilmour
e dal produttore Andy Jackson
.
Ecco i dettagli di tutto il cofanetto:
5 CD all'interno di un libro di 40 pagine con una guida al contenuto e tutte le tracklist.
- CD 1
: A Momentary Lapse of Reason
Updated and Remixed 2019
- CD 2
: Delicate Sound of Thunder
(live) Remixed 2019 - Part 1
- CD 3
: Delicate Sound of Thunder
(live) Remixed 2019 - Part 2
- CD 4
: Live Recordings 1987 & 1994 / Unreleased studio material
- CD 5
: Knebworth Concert 1990 - Unreleased and Remixed
6 Blu-ray e 5 DVD con copertina apribile dedicata.
- Blu-ray 1
: Surround Sound Audio Mixes
- Blu-ray 2
: Delicate Sound of Thunder
Restored & Remixed
- Blu-ray 3
: Pulse
(film) 2019 Restored & Re-Edited
- Blu-ray 4
: Venice Concert 1989 / Knebworth Concert 1990
- Blu-ray 5
: Unreleased Live Films, Music Videos & Screen Films
- Blu-ray 6
: Unreleased Material and Documentaries
I 5 DVD contengono lo stesso materiale dei Blu-ray 2-6.
2 7” con Arnold Layne
suonata dal vivo dalla band al Syd Barrett Tribute
del 2007 e Lost for Words
dallo stesso tour di Pulse
all'Earl’s Court
.
Un album fotografico di 60 pagine disegnato da Aubrey Powell
alla Hipgnosis
e da Peter Curzon
dei StormStudios
, incluse alcune immagini mai viste.
La replica dei programmi dei tour (Pink Floyd World Tour 1987/1988
, Pink Floyd Live 1989
, Pink Floyd European Tour 1994
), più un libro coi testi creato da Aubrey Powell
alla Hipgnosis
e da Peter Curzon
dei StormStudios
.
Delle riproduzioni di memorabilia dell'epoca. Inclusi: pass, adesivi e poster.Pink Floyd - The Later Years - 1987 – 2019
verrà pubblicato anche nell'edizione Highlights
, comprendente una selezione di alcune delle tracce esclusive presenti nel box-set succitato. Il formato sarà in CD o 2LP.01. Shine On You Crazy Diamond (Parts 1-5)
(Live at Knebworth 1990
, 2019 mix)02. Marooned Jam (Unreleased 1994 Recording)
- previously unreleased03. One Slip
(new A Momentary Lapse of Reason
, 2019 mix)04. Lost for Words (Tour Rehearsal 1994)
- previously unreleased05. Us and Them
(live, Delicate Sound of Thunder
, 2019 mix)06. Comfortably Numb
(Live at Knebworth 1990
, 2019 Mix) - previously unreleased07. Sorrow
(new A Momentary Lapse of Reason
, 2019 mix)08. Learning to Fly
(live, Delicate Sound of Thunder
, 2019 mix)09. High Hopes (Early Version)
[Unreleased 1994 Recording] - previously unreleased10. On The Turning Away
(new A Momentary Lapse of Reason
, 2019 mix)11. Wish You Were Here
(Live at Knebworth 1990
, 2019 mix) - previously unreleased12. Run Like Hell
(live, Delicate Sound of Thunder
, 2019 mix)
Per le prenotazioni e per ulteriori approfondimenti è stato creato un sito dedicato
.
Ecco la promo e, sotto la performance a Knebworth di Wish You Were Here
nel 1990.