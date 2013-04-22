PATRONYMICON: terzo album a settembre, ecco un estratto

Il 27 settembre uscirà per l'etichetta Osmose Productions Ushered Forth by Cloven Tongue
, nuovo e terzo album dei blackster Patronymicon
. Di lato è possibile visualizzarne la copertina, mentre di seguito sono riportati i titoli delle otto tracce incluse:1. Haissem
2. The Funeral Of A Passive God
3. XI Kings XI Curses
4. Lightless Flames
5. Womb Of Rejection
6. From The Depths Of Damnation
7. A Star That Shineth Not
8. Death Itself
Collegandosi qui
, inoltre, è possibile ascoltare in anteprima l'estratto Haissem
, traccia che apre Ushered Forth by Cloven Tongue
.