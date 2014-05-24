      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
L'artwork dell'album
Clicca per ingrandire
Il Media Book CD
Clicca per ingrandire
La versione in vinile
Clicca per ingrandire
Il box-set
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

30/08/19
CULTED
Vespertina Synaxis - A Prayer for Union & Emptiness (EP)

30/08/19
WIZARD RIFLE
Wizard Rifle

30/08/19
FOREDOOMED
Chaos and Beauty

30/08/19
IN SEARCH OF SOLACE
Enslaved To Tragedy

30/08/19
SONS OF APOLLO
ive With The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony

30/08/19
CRIMSON MOON
Mors Vincit Omina

30/08/19
IMPERIUM DEKADENZ
When We Are Forgotten

30/08/19
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS
Wanderers

30/08/19
ESSENCE OF DATUM
Spellcrying Machine

30/08/19
NECRONAUTICAL
Apotheosis

CONCERTI

30/08/19
DRAKKAROCK (day 1)
VALHALLA PUB - BORGO TICINO (NO)

31/08/19
DRAKKAROCK (day 2)
VALHALLA PUB - BORGO TICINO (NO)

31/08/19
ANGUISH FORCE + GUESTS
ATZWANG METAL FEST - CAMPODAZZO (BZ)

01/09/19
DRAKKAROCK (day 3)
VALHALLA PUB - BORGO TICINO (NO)

03/09/19
IRREVERENCE + COCAINE KAMIKAZE
ROCK'N'ROLL CLUB - MILANO

04/09/19
HOLY SERPENT + THE BARBER SHOT
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

05/09/19
HOLY SERPENT
BLAH BLAH - TORINO

06/09/19
URLO FURYOSO (day 1)
VIALE DELL'INDUSTRIA E DELL'ARTIGIANATO - CARMIGNANO DI BRENTA (PD)

06/09/19
HOLY SERPENT
SPLINTER CLUB (EX ARCI TWITTY TWISTER) - PARMA

06/09/19
THE ONE METAL FEST (day 1)
THE ONE - CASSANO D ADDA (MI)
MAYHEM: ''Worthless Abominations Destroyed'' da ''Daemon''
30/08/2019 - 13:00 (119 letture)

Madlegion71
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2019, 15.15.12
2
Pezzo spettacolare e raggelante, che m'ha ricordato non poco DMDS. Ora speriamo che l'album sia sul livello di Worthless Abomination Destroyed.
AleGargy
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2019, 14.39.50
1
Un bel mix tra il suono di De Mysteris e Chimera, malato, contorto, ossessivo e geniale come sempre! Pochi album nella loro carriera ma tutti memorabili e fonte di ispirazione per chi, nell'epoca della musica come file e del social gossip,non vuole scordarsi che l'heavy metal, con tutte le sue sfumature più o meno orecchiabili, nasce non come musica da dare in pasto alle masse, o per guadagnare 1 milione di dollari con un singolo....eppure questa band rimarrà per sempre nella storia per un attitude musicale e uno status quasi inarrivabile!
RECENSIONI
85
65
85
100
99
ARTICOLI
22/10/2017
Live Report
MAYHEM + DRAGGED INTO SUNLIGHT + NAUDIZ
Orion Live Club, Ciampino (RM), 17/10/2017
04/02/2017
Articolo
THE DEATH ARCHIVES: MAYHEM 1984-94
La recensione
29/05/2014
Live Report
MAYHEM + GUEST
Factory Club, Milano, 24/05/2014
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
30/08/2019 - 13:00
MAYHEM: ''Worthless Abominations Destroyed'' da ''Daemon''
12/08/2019 - 14:24
MAYHEM: svelati i dettagli del nuovo ''Daemon''
09/05/2019 - 11:11
MAYHEM: firmato un contratto con Century Media, nuovo album in arrivo
11/10/2018 - 02:28
MAYHEM: a dicembre la ristampa di 'Grand Declaration Of War'
05/10/2017 - 00:27
MAYHEM: confermati i Naudiz come gruppo d'apertura a Roma
03/10/2017 - 14:52
MAYHEM: annunciato il gruppo spalla del concerto di Roma
29/06/2017 - 10:30
MAYHEM: una data a Roma ad ottobre
30/03/2017 - 17:39
MAYHEM: gli orari della data di Trezzo e i gruppi di supporto
28/01/2017 - 13:58
MAYHEM: ad aprile uscirà 'Live in Sarpsborg'
22/12/2016 - 07:06
MAYHEM: ascolta tutto il nuovo live album
ULTIME NOTIZIE
30/08/2019 - 15:03
WIND ROSE: presentato il video di ''Drunken Dwarves''
30/08/2019 - 14:30
CRUSADE OF BARDS: rivelati i dettagli dell'album di debutto
30/08/2019 - 14:24
PH: ascolta ''Justified''
30/08/2019 - 14:13
ESKIMO CALLBOY: a novembre il nuovo album
30/08/2019 - 14:09
IAN GILLAN: presentato un nuovo live video
30/08/2019 - 14:06
WAYWARD SONS: disponibile un nuovo brano
30/08/2019 - 14:01
CRASHDIET: online il video di ''Rust''
30/08/2019 - 11:36
EMBRYO: in tour con gli Immolation a novembre
30/08/2019 - 11:39
PROFANATICA: ascolta un nuovo brano
30/08/2019 - 11:37
LEPROUS: online il video di ''Below''
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     