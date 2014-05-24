MAYHEM: ''Worthless Abominations Destroyed'' da ''Daemon''

Un bel mix tra il suono di De Mysteris e Chimera, malato, contorto, ossessivo e geniale come sempre! Pochi album nella loro carriera ma tutti memorabili e fonte di ispirazione per chi, nell'epoca della musica come file e del social gossip,non vuole scordarsi che l'heavy metal, con tutte le sue sfumature più o meno orecchiabili, nasce non come musica da dare in pasto alle masse, o per guadagnare 1 milione di dollari con un singolo....eppure questa band rimarrà per sempre nella storia per un attitude musicale e uno status quasi inarrivabile!