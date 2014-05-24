MAYHEM: ''Worthless Abominations Destroyed'' da ''Daemon''

Worthless Abominations Destroyed
è il primo brano estratto da Daemon
, il nuovo album in studio dei Mayhem
.
Il disco uscirà il 25 ottobre per la Century Media Records
ma, era stata resa disponibile anche un'edizione ultra-limitata comprendente: il CD in digisleeve con le 2 bonus track presenti anche nella versione Media Book, l'LP dorato dell'album e un'ulteriore vinile con 5 pezzi esclusivi, due candele, una spilla, tre stampe artistiche e un poster 90 x 60 della copertina dell'album.CD01. The Dying False King
02. Agenda Ignis
03. Bad Blood
04. Malum
05. Falsified and Hated
06. Aeon Daemonium
07. Worthless Abomination Destroyed
08. Daemon Spawn
09. Of Worms and Ruins
10. Invoke the OathBonus track11. Everlasting Dying Flame
12. Black Glass CommunionLP01. The Dying False King
02. Agenda Ignis
03. Bad Blood
04. Malum
05. Falsified and Hated
06. Aeon Daemonium
07. Worthless Abomination Destroyed
08. Daemon Spawn
09. Of Worms and Ruins
10. Invoke the OathBonus LP
(Everlasting Dying Flame
)01. Everlasting Dying Flame
02. Black Glass Communion03. Evil Dead
- cover dei Death04. The Truth
- cover dei Death Strike05. Disgusting Semla
- cover dei Morbid
Segnaliamo anche che, l'unico show italiano la band lo terrà il giorno 12 novembre ai Magazzini Generali
di Milano con Gaahls Wyrd
e Gost
a supporto: Evento Facebook
.