RINGS OF SATURN: ecco i dettagli di ''Gidim'' e un video

La Nuclear Blast Records ha diffuso i dettagli del disco Gidim, il nuovo album che la formazione deathcore Rings of Saturn pubblicherà il 25 ottobre.
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. Pustules [feat. Charles Caswell]
02. Divine Authority
03. Hypodermis Glitch [feat. Dan Watson]
04. Bloated And Stiff
05. Tormented Consciousness [feat. Yo Onityan]
06. The Husk
07. Mental Prolapse
08. Genetic Inheritance
09. Face Of The Wormhole
10. Gidim (Instrumental)
Inoltre è possibile vedere il video ufficiale del singolo The Husk.