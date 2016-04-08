SILENT CALL: ad ottobre il loro ultimo album ''Windows''

|
La band di heavy/prog metal svedese Silent Call ha annunciato per l'11 ottobre prossimo la pubblicazione, tramite Rockshots Records, del loro nuovo album Windows. L'album, completato nel 2016, sarà anche l'ultimo della loro carriera, che si concluderà dopo trent'anni e tre album ad oggi. Di seguito potete vedere il lyric video di Imprisoned In Flesh.
Tracklist:
01. Faceless
02. Soulshaker
03. Imprisoned In Flesh
04. Shifting Shape
05. Among The Ruins
06. Clouded Horizon
07. The Unknown
08. Hermetic
09. Shedding Skin
10. Damnation
11. Invisible
12. Bleeding Me Dry
13. Eye Of Destruction