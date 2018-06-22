TARJA: il bassista Kevin Chown lascia la band

|
Il bassista californiano Kevin Chown comunica di aver preso la decisione di separarsi da Tarja e la sua band dopo nove anni di collaborazione per dedicarsi a nuovi progetti musicali negli Stati Uniti. L'artista raggiungerà il cantante Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) per il tour americano che si terrà tra ottobre e novembre.
Di seguito le parole di Chown:
"My 9 years with TARJA were a trip in the truest sense of the word. Change is bittersweet. We’ve spent thousands of days together and played many great shows. One of the best bands I’ve ever been in. But, as they say, all good things come to an end and I’m looking forward to doing new things, musically and personally, back in the USA. I will miss my good friends in TARJA and wish them all well on their upcoming tour. I’m sure I’ll be standing on stage with them again one day. I’ll most definitely miss the fans – Tarja truly has some of the greatest, most dedicated fans in the world. I can never thank them enough for all of their love through this adventure".
Kevin Chown ha iniziato a lavorare con il cantante e compositore Trevor Ohlsen nella sua città natale. A settembre, inoltre, si esibirà per una data insieme alla formazione progressive metal Cosmosquad. Infine, l'artista comparirà all'interno del nuovo album Progpop di Thomas Lang.