      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Kevin Chown e Tarja Turunen
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

04/09/19
EVEN FLOW
Mother

05/09/19
SINNER
Santa Muerte

06/09/19
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS
How It Feels To Be Lost

06/09/19
SLAUGHTBBATH
Alchemical Warfare

06/09/19
OMOPHAGIA
646965

06/09/19
STATUS QUO
Backbone

06/09/19
FOSCOR
Els Seulcres Blancs

06/09/19
RUNESPELL
Voice of Opprobrium

06/09/19
BLACK CILICE
Transfixion of Spirits

06/09/19
EVERFROST
Winterider

CONCERTI

01/09/19
DRAKKAROCK (day 3)
VALHALLA PUB - BORGO TICINO (NO)

03/09/19
IRREVERENCE + COCAINE KAMIKAZE
ROCK'N'ROLL CLUB - MILANO

04/09/19
HOLY SERPENT + THE BARBER SHOT
TRAFFIC LIVE - ROMA

05/09/19
HOLY SERPENT
BLAH BLAH - TORINO

06/09/19
URLO FURYOSO (day 1)
VIALE DELL'INDUSTRIA E DELL'ARTIGIANATO - CARMIGNANO DI BRENTA (PD)

06/09/19
HOLY SERPENT
SPLINTER CLUB (EX ARCI TWITTY TWISTER) - PARMA

06/09/19
THE ONE METAL FEST (day 1)
THE ONE - CASSANO D ADDA (MI)

07/09/19
URLO FURYOSO (day 2)
VIALE DELL'INDUSTRIA E DELL'ARTIGIANATO - CARMIGNANO DI BRENTA (PD)

07/09/19
MGLA + MARTWA AURA + ABOVE AURORA + DAGORATH
MU PARMA - PARMA

07/09/19
ETERNAL SILENCE + GUEST TBA
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)
TARJA: il bassista Kevin Chown lascia la band
01/09/2019 - 10:47 (8 letture)

RECENSIONI
72
68
71
71
ALTRE NOTIZIE
01/09/2019 - 10:47
TARJA: il bassista Kevin Chown lascia la band
27/08/2019 - 11:33
TARJA: un assaggio da tutti i brani di ''In the Raw''
09/08/2019 - 12:11
TARJA: disponibile un estratto dal prossimo album
28/06/2019 - 17:04
TARJA: guarda il video di ''Railroads''
21/06/2019 - 17:40
TARJA: pubblicato il nuovo singolo
03/05/2019 - 19:41
TARJA: svelati i dettagli di 'In the Raw' e gli ospiti
30/04/2019 - 17:53
TARJA: ascolta ''Dead Promises'' dal nuovo album
04/08/2018 - 12:11
TARJA: diffuso un altro estratto da 'Act II'
14/07/2018 - 09:54
TARJA: online 'Victim Of Ritual' dal nuovo DVD
22/06/2018 - 16:48
TARJA: disponibile un altro estratto dal nuovo live
ULTIME NOTIZIE
01/09/2019 - 11:03
JUMPSCARE: il 12 ottobre il release party nel casertano
31/08/2019 - 14:36
TENEBRAE IN PERPETUUM: tutto ''Anorexia Obscura'' in streaming
31/08/2019 - 13:21
BLACKRAIN: presentano il video di ''A Call From The Inside''
31/08/2019 - 13:18
NETHERBIRD: online un nuovo brano
31/08/2019 - 13:07
SILENT CALL: ad ottobre il loro ultimo album ''Windows''
31/08/2019 - 12:30
KEYS OF ORTHANC: ascolta tutto il nuovo album
31/08/2019 - 12:03
IGGY POP: ecco ''Sonali''
31/08/2019 - 11:41
BETRAYING THE MARTYRS: ascolta "Down" dal prossimo album "Rapture"
31/08/2019 - 11:15
SKALMOLD: mettono in pausa le loro attività
31/08/2019 - 11:09
GREEN CARNATION: tornano nel 2020 con un nuovo album
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     