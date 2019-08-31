ANTIHELD: online un video dal loro secondo album

|
I rocker tedeschi Antiheld hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Arising Empire, il video di 99 Luftballons 2019. Il brano è presente sul secondo album della band, Goldener Schuss, uscito il 30 agosto.
Tracklist:
01. Introduktion
02. Ma Petite Belle
03. Präsidenten
04. Goldener Schuss
05. Interlude I
06. Herz
07. Find What U Love
08. VII
09. Interlude II
10. Mach Mirn Kind
11. Interlude III
12. 99 Luftballons 2019
13. Nie Wieder Lieben
14. Gott
15. Babylon
16. Sonnenkind
17. Vollrausch
18. Ma Petite Belle – Akustik Version
19. Mach Mirn Kind – Akustik Version
20. Mama – Akustik Version
21. Goldener Schuss – Akustik Version