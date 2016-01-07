|
A tre anni dalla pubblicazione di Rituals, il gruppo funeral doom/death metal ligure dei Plateau Sigma tornerà sul mercato il 24 ottobre con il nuovo album Symbols - The Sleeping Harmony of the World Below, con uscita a cura di Avantgarde Music.
E' ora disponibile il primo estratto, intitolato A Parody of Medea, ascoltabile in fondo.
Tracklist:
1. Heterochromia
2. Ouija and the Qvantvm
3. A Parody of Medea
4. To Mnemosine's Bittersweet Fruit
5. The Moon Made Flesh
6. The White Virgin
7. She Kept the Sacred Fire, Still
8. The Child and the Presence