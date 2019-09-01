|
Il sestetto norvegese dei Meltdown farà uscire il 25 ottobre il nuovo album Deadringer tramite Rambo Music, Fifth Island Music AB e Sony Entertainment AB. Si tratta del secondo album della band groove metal/deathcore, successore di Answers del 2017.
Deadringer presenta la copertina realizzata da Mike D’Antonio (bassista dei Killswitch Engage) ed è stato missato e masterizzato da Fredrik Nordström agli Studio Fredman.
Di seguito le parole del chitarrista e fondatore Jørgen C. Hansen:
"This album combines what this band is all about: tons of heavy riffs, hard-hitting and bone-crushing metal, and melodies on top of it. The songs are really strong and represents the great chemistry of our line-up. We wanted the best person to capture our sound in the mix and master, and we got it with Fredrik Nordström. He did an excellent job. We also wanted great artwork for the cover and other band-related stuff. We hired Mike D’Antonio in Killswitch Engage because he obviously understands our music and what we want, being a very gifted artist.”
Il primo singolo Walls Down uscirà il 27 settembre.