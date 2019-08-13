Dopo aver firmato
per l'etichetta Non Serviam Records
, i blackster svedesi Myronath
annunciano la pubblicazione dell'album di debutto Into the Qliphoth
, attesa per il 4 ottobre. Come anticipazione del disco, il gruppo svela ora il singolo La Santa Muerte
, che trovate in basso insieme al lyric video.
I Myronath
vedono tra le proprie fila Lars Broddesson
(ex-Marduk
) come batterista session e live, il cantante e bassista Vargblod
(Khaospath
, Draugul
) e il chitarrista Malphas
(Throne Of Heresy
, Blood Of Serpents
).Into the Qliphoth
, missato da Lars Broddesson
ai Twisting Serpent Studios
e masterizzato da Devo Andersson
(Marduk
) all'Endarker Studio
, includerà le seguenti tracce:1. The Ancient Slumber
2. Ravensphere
3. Lady of Golgotha
4. The Awakening
5. In the Shadow of the Crown
6. La Santa Muerte
7. Hymn to Lucifer
8. Annihilation of the Crescent Moon