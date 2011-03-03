      Privacy Policy
 
VITAL REMAINS: il cantante Brian Werner lascia il gruppo
03/09/2019 - 11:00 (99 letture)

LAMBRUSCORE
Martedì 3 Settembre 2019, 20.00.18
3
Ho sentito che faranno un nuovo album, con un grande ospite, Giovanni Ducati !!
Doomale
Martedì 3 Settembre 2019, 14.28.41
2
Peccato, ma in fondo il buon Brian a tutti gli effetti è stato solo ( si fa' per dire) un ottimo live member per loro, o per Lazaro. Purtroppo io non ci spero più nemmeno in un nuovo album. Ormai vanno solo in giro per Live. Dovrebbe rientrare il buon Suzuki per ridare lo slancio per un nuovo album.
lisablack
Martedì 3 Settembre 2019, 13.13.51
1
Peccato..😢, speravo in un nuovo disco
RECENSIONI
ARTICOLI
29/10/2016
Live Report
VENOM INC. + VITAL REMAINS + MORTUARY DRAPE
Brancaleone, Roma, 22/10/2016
05/04/2014
Live Report
GORGOROTH + VITAL REMAINS
Factory, Milano, 30/03/14
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
03/09/2019 - 11:00
VITAL REMAINS: il cantante Brian Werner lascia il gruppo
13/02/2019 - 22:03
I AM MORBID: una data in Italia a maggio con Atrocity, Vital Remains e Sadist
02/11/2017 - 21:13
VITAL REMAINS: morto l'ex-cantante Scott Wily
23/12/2016 - 11:10
SUMMER BREEZE: confermati gli Heaven Shall Burn e i Vital Remains
04/08/2016 - 10:52
VENOM INC.: in Italia per tre date con Vital Remains, Mortuary Drape e molti altri
20/11/2014 - 19:17
VITAL REMAINS: James Payne è il nuovo batterista
05/02/2014 - 19:26
GORGOROTH: ecco le date del tour con i Vital Remains
18/12/2011 - 20:25
KRISIUN: due date in Italia con Malevolent Creation e Vital Remains!
07/11/2011 - 11:26
KRISIUN: tour europeo con Malevolent Creation e Vital Remains
03/03/2011 - 18:48
VITAL REMAINS: alla ricerca di un chitarrista
