VITAL REMAINS: il cantante Brian Werner lascia il gruppo

Dopo sette anni di collaborazione, il cantante Brian Werner annuncia di aver preso la decisione di lasciare i Vital Remains. Di seguito le parole dell'artista:
"This has been coming for a min but today I have made the decision to leave Vital Remains.
This has been coming for a little while now, there are things going on that I’m really not happy with and life is too short to have the one thing you love most in this world cause you the most stress and aggravation. I’m not going into any other details nor will I engage in any drama or shit talking of any kind.
I still have nothing but love for everyone in the band and I wish them continued success in whatever direction they go. I’ve given the last 7 years of my life to the band but now I need to focus on much bigger things in my life from new music and business ventures to my personal life as well.
Thank you all for the love and support from all over the world, it was truly one amazing ride and I’d be lying if I said this was an easy decision to make, but it’s a necessary one".
Werner ha inoltre dichiarato di essere al lavoro su un nuovo progetto insieme a Rithiya Khiev e Chris Joao. Di seguito il teaser: