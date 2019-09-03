I deathster australiani Ignivomous
faranno uscire il loro terzo album Hieroglossia
il 15 novembre via Nuclear War Now! Productions
. Di lato è riportata la copertina del disco, mentre di seguito è possibile leggerne la tracklist:1. Hieroglossia
2. Circle of Scythes
3. Cloaked in Resplendent Perdition
4. Thalassophobia
5. Shackles of the Demiurge
6. Blood and Mercury
7. Gaunt Redemption Parasite
8. Vitriolic Swarm
Collegandosi qui
è possibile ascoltare in anteprima Shackles of the Demiurge
, singolo estratto dal disco. In basso, invece, è riportato il precedente brano anticipatorio Thalassophobia
.