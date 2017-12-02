|
Gli svedesi Bombus faranno uscire il prossimo 15 novembre su Century Media Records Vulture Culture, album registrato assieme al produttore Daniel Johansson e mixato e masterizzato da Jens Bogren (Opeth, Katatonia, Dimmu Borgir).
Di lato è riportata la copertina del disco, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1. A Ladder - Not A Shovel
2. (You Are All Just) Human Beings
3. Mama
4. It's All Over
5. In the Shadows
6. We Lost A Lot Of Blood Today
7. Vulture Culture
8. Two Wolves and One Sheep
9. Feeling Is Believing
I preordini di Vulture Culture saranno attivi dal 13 settembre.