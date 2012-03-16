CATTLE DECAPITATION: ecco un inedito e la tracklist del nuovo disco

|
Oltre all'ascolto di One Day Closer to the End of the World, è stata resa nota la lista delle tracce che faranno parte del prossimo album in studio dei Cattle Decapitation: Death Atlas.
Il seguito di The Anthropocene Extinction (2015) uscirà il 29 novembre per la Metal Blade Records.
01. Anthropogenic: End Transmission
02. The Geocide
03. Be Still Our Bleeding Hearts
04. Vulturous
05. The Great Dying
06. One Day Closer to the End of the World
07. Bring Back the Plague
08. Absolute Destitute
09. The Great Dying II
10. Finish Them
11. With All Disrespect
12. Time’s Cruel Curtain
13. The Unerasable Past
14. Death Atlas
Bonus track nell'edizione digipack
15. In the Kingdom of the Blind the One-Eyed Are Kings - cover dei Dead Can Dance
Disponibile anche il cofanetto contenente - oltre al CD e all'LP - un 7” con il pezzo rimasto escluso dalla tracklist (An Extreme Indifference to Human Life) e la reinterpretazione del brano dei Dead Can Dance.