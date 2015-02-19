EVIL INVADERS: disponibile il trailer del nuovo DVD

|
Quello che trovate nel player sottostante è il trailer di Surge of Insanity: Live in Antwerp 2018 , nuovo DVD e live album degli Evil Invaders, la cui uscita è prevista per il 3 ottobre tramite la Napalm Records.
Tracklist:
01. Intro
02. As Life Slowly Fades
03. Pulses Of Pleasure
04. Shot To Paradise
05. Mental Penitentiary
06. Broken Dreams In Isolation
07. Feed Me Violence
08. Stairway To Insanity
09. Among The Depths Of Sanity
10. Oblivion
11. Master Of Illusion
12. Witching Hour (Venom Cover)
13. Fast, Loud ‘N’ Rude
14. Raising Hell
15. Victim Of Sacrifice
16. Outro: Shades Of Solitude