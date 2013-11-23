RAGNAROK: tutti i dettagli su ''Non Debellicata''

Il prossimo 15 novembre la Agonia Records
pubblicherà il nono album in studio dei blackster norvegesi Ragnarok
: Non Debellicata
.
Il disco è stato registrato negli Endarker Studio
di Norrköping con il produttore svedese Devo
(ex-chitarrista e attuale bassista dei Marduk
). L'artwork è stato curato dall'artista messicano Nestor Avalos
.
Ecco la tracklist:01. Non Debellicata
02. Chapel of Shadows
03. Sanctimoneous
04. Bestial Emptiness
05. Nemesis
06. The Great Destroyer
07. Gerasene Demoniac
08. The Gospel of Judas Iscariot
09. Jonestown Lullaby
10. Asphyxiation
Ricordiamo che la band sarà in Italia nel mese di novembre - a supporto degli Immolation
- per tre date: maggiori informazioni qui
.